The Silky & Lacy Nightwear From This Shop Has Left Us Feeling More Comfy In Bed

There are several stores where can shop for comfy nightwear. However, we found a store which exclusively sells nightwear and beachwear. Situated off Boat Club Road in Sangamvadi, Le Papillion Nightwear has given a stylish touch to regular nightwear. Be it your comfy lacy pants or satin shorts, silk bed robes to loose gowns, your deep slumber will seem more comfortable. These made-to-order pieces are specially tailored keeping in mind your needs. Although chic, do not worry about the costs. The prices start at INR 500 only for simple pieces and go up to INR 4,000 depending on the fanciness. The silk gowns have our hearts. Coming in pastel hues as well as bold hues, they are sexy as well as comfy. Not just the nightwear, they also have a special collection of loungewear and beachwear. If you're planning a beachy getaway, get that hot bikini or tropical beachwear, which is super adorable. They make custom-made outfits too for your kids. Dial them up or simply drop by the store.