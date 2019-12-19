Exhausted Your Shaadi Wear? Shop At This Store For Lehengas & Gowns

Along M.G. road you’ll find numerous shops to buy the latest trend from. Aanchal has been around for a long time, but it’s a space where you and your mom, both will find something. If you’re shopping alone, don’t be deterred by what the mannequins adorn.



We saw an emerald green gown with a sheer cape and ruffles on the border, which would be apt for a reception or a cocktail evening. At INR 10,000 we’re sure it would make heads turn. For INR 12,000 we saw a bright blue lehenga with gold brocade motifs and a sunny yellow, cold-shoulder choli with some sequins work to complement it.

They have a lot of different designs that you could choose from. It’s a traditional store that sources clothes from local manufacturers. So you can sit and browse several designs, before you make a decision.

Aanchal also has sarees but those are more traditional than trendy. And, they have casual dress materials that you could get stitched too. Their lehenga sets start at INR 5,000 and you can get ethnic gowns starting at INR 6,000.