Explored The Flavours Of African Cuisine At Lekkar Chow!

Lekkar Chow: A south African Turned Indie cuisine at your visit to make you fall in love with it. Lekkar chow is a small outlet at Global IT park in Kharadi is here to give you a treat for South African cuisine. A couple started their journey from South Africa and moved out before 3 years to set up an outlet for this global cuisine. The menu has a hinch of good African menu, and also a menu with an Indian twist. The ambience has lit up with good fog lights, good miniature art forms of Africa on the wall, art pieces bought from there are placed well to give a full vibe of African culture and the tribal vibe. The main menu and thing behind curating the menu were for the love of the African diet. Their famous dishes consist of Bunny chows which are an authentic dish from Africa. A cube of bread, made hollow from beneath and filled with spicy Indian or African curry with lots of vegetables and add ons like paneer and potato. These bunny chows are served with pieces of grilled bread and some house salad. They also have some Indian appetizers and variants. The bunny chow ranges from Authentic Durban chows to Indian menus like Pindi chole and paneer bunny. They also have a range of soups and salads too. If you're in search of some new cuisine which has not extended much in air and locality, and people around you can't afford anything rather Indians on their tastebuds then this will surely blow your mind just by visiting once.