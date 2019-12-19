Spend A Day In With Bae At This Hotel That Offers Day Rooms

From business meets to romantic staycations, there’s a room for everyone at Lemon Tree Hill Hotels in Pune.

Located in Hinjewadi, Viman Nagar and Pune Station, this nationwide chain of luxury budget hotels is every person’s favourite destination. Lemon Tree Hill Hotel offers practical and cozy suits to all kinds of travellers. The availability of strong WiFi throughout the hotel makes all of their properties very corporate friendly. The hotel provides a number of facilities for its guests and at pocket-friendly rates. Even if the prices keep on varying from property to property, there is a complimentary breakfast for all guests.

What really sets Lemon Tree Hill apart is that it also provides rooms for just the day. These rooms are available for four hours for you to enjoy quality time with your partner or to rest between flight layovers. These rooms are available between 8 am to 8 pm at all their properties.The price for such a room at their Viman Nagar property is at INR 1799, excluding taxes.

The hotel is also famous for its 24x7 cafe known as Citrus Cafe. This place serves breakfast round the clock. The restaurant also has a buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Again, the prices keep on varying from one property to the other. The restaurant at the Hinjewadi property serves a breakfast spread for INR 400 + taxes, lunch at INR 460 + taxes and dinner at INR 481 + taxes. The property at Viman Nagar serves breakfast at INR 400 + taxes and lunch as well as dinner for INR 699+ taxes. The buffet does not include alcohol in it.

Out of all the properties of the hotel in Pune, only the one in Pune station has a swimming pool.