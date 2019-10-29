We Found A One-Stop-Shop For Kurtis, Dresses & Much More

Ladies from PCMC! head to Libas boutique at Sai Chowk and get your hand some chic dresses for all purposes. From kurtis to one pieces, this store has got all kinds of apparel with them starting at INR 300. Located near Sai Chowk in Pimpri, Libas Boutique is a very simple store that has got all kinds of clothing for women. The store doesn't really make its own collection but has a number of beautiful pieces that they source from various parts of the country. You will find one-pieces, salwar-suits, kurtis, shirts, skirts and much more with them. You can for sure rock any look with apparel from here. At this store, we found a number of classy, simple yet stylish kurtis that are comfortable for work. There are kurtis which are also very elaborate and can be worn during festivals or family gatherings. They also have very few pieces in chikankari work in kurtis. However, the chikankari work also exceeds to salwar-suits. You will find a number of salwar-suits that can be worn to work and also to any function. The prices for them start at INR 800 and 1,000 respectively. If not something ethnic, you will also find some really fab one-pieces that you can wear to your next girls night out. You will find some bling pieces with sequin on them. If not sequin, you will also find some cool Sunday dresses that start at INR 1,000.