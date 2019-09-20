Lights, Camera, Learn! Get A Stellar Dose In Filmmaking & Acting Techniques From ICE.

Need to hone your acting skills or do you wish to learn what happens behind the camera? The Institute Of Creative Excellence aka ICE is the place to be. ICE has been conceptualised by Balaji Telefilms and aims at creating and harnessing new talent in the field of media and entertainment.

They kick-started the filming and performing arts courses and programs back in 2010, and the institute is well equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure (you’ve got to see it to believe it). ICE offers over 18 odd courses across five academies such as The Performing Arts Academy, The Film Making Academy, The Acting Academy, The Young Stars Academy, and Supporting Arts Academy.

Those of you that are yearning to be the gen-next stars, the acting academy at ICE will teach you every attribute that is involved to bring out the best actor in you. Similarly, their filmmaking academy covers a vast curriculum in cinematography, editing, direction, scriptwriting, digital photography, sound recording...the list is endless.

They have some amazingly talented alumni that have made a mark for themselves in this industry. Right from Chahat Pandey that has starred in the television series Aladdin & Hamari Bahu Silk, Vishal Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu Maheshwari from Yeh Rishtey hai Pyar Ke), Jatin Suri (debuted with Yaariyan and Heropanti) & Shivani Tomar (the female lead of ‘Mitegi Laxman Rekha).

What’s more, you can ask for? It’s their state-of-the-art infrastructure that will make you fall in love with ICE. Large, spacious classrooms, outdoor shooting, and live entertainment filming zones, access to the sets of Balaji Telefilms, preview theaters, post-production department, film & audiobook library and so on...these are just a few of the many things to offer here. Additionally, they also have guest lectures by celebrities.

The entire module is set in such a way that the students enrolled with ICE are placed with the best production houses and channels, so here’s one less thing for you to worry about. They have an in-house dedicated placement team to make sure everybody gets equal opportunities to showcase their skills in various production houses.