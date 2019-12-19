Amp Up Your Wardrobe With Linen Shirts, Blazers & More From This Baner Store

Men, if you are tired and sick of the ill-fitted readymade jackets and shirts, then fret not. Linen Club in Baner Road is where you can get a perfectly fitted formals and casuals.



This store is a hub for all things linen. It doesn’t just restrict its collection to men’s clothing, they also have a number of comfortable and linen sarees and a few semi-formal dresses. The store is also pretty unique to itself and has readymade as well as fabrics, which can be customised. These fabrics are generally used for making suits however, you can also get a shirt made here too.

The store has a number of everyday as well as party wear casuals available with them. You will find casual half shirts in solids and stripes; polo shirts and round-neck t-shirts. You will also find chinos in straight fit and narrow bottoms their collection.

In spite of their good casual collection, this store also has a huge collection of formals with them. You will find a number of stylish, comfortable and smart shirts for men starting at INR 800. Majority of these shirts are in plain and pastel colours. You will also find a number straight-fit pants and few readymade blazers.

If you don’t like the formals from their existing collection. You can get something customised here. They offer stitching shirts, trousers and suits. The prices for the customised shirts starts at INR 1,500 and suits start at INR 3,000.