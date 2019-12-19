Style Your Kurtas With Vests & Jackets From This Store

Located on Dhole Patil Road, Linen Vogue is a huge showroom with a number of printed, plain and patterned fabrics. The store is a paradise for traditional wear. And, the best part is you can get kurtas, jackets, sherwani, suits and all other custom-made outfits. We loved the collection of Nehru jackets at the store.

But, we loved five jackets from the store. The pastel shaded jacket, which will pair well with a light baby pink, pistachio green or sky blue sky kurta is apt for a summer wedding. The jacket was light-weight and soothing to the eye and was priced at INR 3800.

We found this awesome brocade jacket that is perfect for evening cocktails, or receptions. If you are not really a fan of purple, you can also get the same design other colour combos. This jacket was priced at INR 3500. We found a beautiful maroon jacket which was for INR 3000. What we really liked about this jacket was the small embroidered patches on it. This jacket will go brilliantly with a cream coloured kurta, short kurta or shirt.

If you are a fan of white and florals, you might want to buy this particular jacket at Linen Vogue for INR 5000. The jacket’s beautiful and deep red flowers are hand0embroidered adding a certain class to anything you wear it with. You can pair this one with a plain white kurta or any light shade. If you want to be outstanding at any ceremony you attend wearing this jacket, try pairing it with a red kurta.

For a casual office party, the store has denim-looking linen jackets. Priced at INR 3000, you can get it customised at the store. Because of it’s informal look, you can pair this with a t-shirt too. Wear it to brunch or a date and you'll have someone swooning over you, for sure.