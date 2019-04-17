Adventure Junkies, Dive In & Learn Scuba Diving In the City

Absolute Scuba gives an introductory course in scuba diving, making sure you’re all set to go. The training takes place in Royal Connaught Boat Club’s pool in Sangamwadi. You could even get your squad together and opt for a group package. And guess what? If you’re a bunch of 5 to 10 peeps, you can have the training right at your own pool. They provide all the gear that you need to use for your training so all you need to do is get there. These sessions mostly last for around 2 hours. Also, if you take a major liking to scuba, they have an advanced course too that trains in open water skills.