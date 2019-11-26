Visit The Mafia For All Your Romantic Dates, Fam Get-Togethers Or Parties With Friends!

Lounges

The Mafia

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Lunkad Sky Vista, 9th & 10th Floor, Next To Dorabjee Store, Off Airport Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for a place with lit ambience? Mafia it is. I was mesmerized by the beauty of this place. Great place for romantic dinners, big group parties and corporate bashes too. They serve pocket-friendly liquor and food is also good. I loved the presentation of the mocktails a lot. Few of my favourite dishes were: Changu mangu- it's a dessert with deep-fried 5 stars and vanilla ice cream. Ghee roast chicken- I still remember the taste, chicken cooked with mouth-watering masala and ghee. Chicken satay- tender chicken cooked to perfection. Chicken Tikka cheddar pizza- thin crust pizza with chicken Tikka chunks.

What Could Be Better?

✌️

