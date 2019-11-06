A Trip To Italy? Drop By This Cafe For Roberto's Amazing Italian Delicacies

Cafe Roberto is at Aundh. This cafe is owned by Uncle Roberto who is a chef from Italy. Uncle Roberto attends so well with a huge smile on his face. This cafe is very small & cute. The cafe has comfortable white seating with a yellow bulb decorated ceiling. The staff was friendly and friendly. They serve in cute white crockery. Food - Fancy Italian food directly from Italy. Food I had from the menu, * Minestrone Soup * Broccoli Soup - I really liked it. Taste is too good. * Brochetta - Toppings of tomato * Asparagus Pudding * Green Lasagne * Devil Lasagne - Crispy and yummy * Orange Marmalade - Fresh orange juice with pulp * Quattro Formaggi cheese sauce - seems like salty kheer 😜 not recommended * Pasta Ravioli - Simple white sauce pasta * Risotto - Potato fillings in red sauce * Buratta Salad - Must have. Salad having tomatoes, spinach, cheese that’s formed into a pouch and then filled with soft, stringy curd and cream. * Tiramisu - The best thing in the cafe and savage to mouth. * Cheesecake - Soft and tasty * Hazelnut cake - Too chocolaty and yummy * Lemon cake - Can be avoided