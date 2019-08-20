Hungry On A Road-Trip? Make A Pit-Stop At This Lonavala Food Plaza On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway

With such beautiful sites around the city of Pune, it’s hard not to get into cars and head out on road trips. From hill stations to beaches, the sites around Pune offer it all. The highways are very well-equipped with local dhabas and other food joints but it’s always helpful to have many options under the same roof. Something for everyone is always a good idea right?

Many tourists everyday cross Lonavala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and if you are a regular traveller then you already know the Food Plaza we are going to rave about. Around 40 kms before Lonavala is this Food Plaza that has more than 25 stalls offering different cuisines and food options. The filled up parking lot outside the Food Plaza is proof enough about how popular it is. Inside this covered food plaza, you will find a massive seating area surrounded by several stalls. From your favourite fast food joints like McDonalds, KFC and Subway to local options for Chinese, North-Indian and Maharashtrian food - there is something for all taste buds. Not just that, if you are looking for some healthy options, they have a huge dry fruit shop inside along with fresh fruit juices and fruit salads. The prices at this place are super affordable as the Food Plaza caters to people from all walks of life.

Worried about fuel? Don’t be! There’s a petrol pump right next to the Food Plaza. You can even find clean and hygienic washrooms here (we all know how important that is on road trips). So if you are making a trip soon towards Mumbai, make sure to stop by this Food Plaza. No matter what mood you are in, you’ll always find something to make your stomach happy here!