Looking For A Romantic Sundowner Evening? Jump Onboard

Levit8 is a new place in Clover Hills Plaza, NIBM. The place had my heart right at the outset, I was totally awestruck at first sight of it. The facade done with clover leaf-shaped structures brightly lit in white light makes this place alluring and the ambience will sway your heart for sure. Head over to this place in the evening for their beautiful sunset scenes. Let's dive into the details - Already in love with ambience, it took me so much time to let it sink in that I'm seated at such a lovely place. I ordered some food and drinks taking my own sweet time. DRINKS - Kachchi Kairi A seasonal special mocktail from the barman. This was so refreshing because of its fruity and tropical flavors. Thangaballi Beetroot flavored scotch-based cocktail, which is a bit different than the usual classic ones. Market Yard Turmeric infused Gin, ginger ale, Indian spices where javitri flavor was very strong. Kind of a cooler alternative to Hot Toddy. VEGETARIAN STARTERS - Hibachi Veggies Veggies tossed in Teriyaki Sauce served on skewers (4 of them in a serving). You can also make a combination of 4 different Veg Starters within the same serving. Loved the taste and the concept of combining different starters. Pineapple Rage This was a combination of Pineapple, Paneer and Capsicum grilled and tossed in Habanero Sauce. Chipotle Mushroom Double stuffed mushrooms with Chipotle sauce and cheese. Loved it, they were so appetizing. Andhra Aloo This was recommended from the staff and was totally worth every bite. Baby potatoes cooked in Andhra style spices and marination. Tasted like a blend of dosa's masala and fried idli. VEGETARIAN MAIN COURSE - Flow's Flawless Pizza This was specially customized for us, even smaller than a personal pizza in size. So savoring, and thanks to them it had no desi touch to it. Actually tasted like the ones in authentic Italian outlets. Dal Makhani and Lachha Paratha Didn't expect it to be this good. Luscious and creamy Dal Makhani just made my day. Had been craving for such a taste since long. So happy that I tried it here. DESSERTS - Garbad Shetty Basically an extension to Brownie with Ice Cream. Vanilla, Strawberry and Butterscotch ice cream scoops put on an enormous brownie topped with tutty fruity jelly sauce and chocolate powder. OVERALL Hospitality deserves a special mention. Rarely seen such a place caring about how customers feel about every single dish! Staff (Himanshu, Gaurab, and Indrajeet), Barman Tejas and DM Kenneth made sure that we feel valued. Totally, a breathtaking place with a majestic view, impressive decor, rocking music, truly hospitable staff, scrumptious food, refreshing and revivifying drinks and prices put in the right bracket for the serving portions and the experience that this place offers, guarantees you a time worth remembering. Go head over to this place NOW!