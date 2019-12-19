Drop By This Place For Authentic Chinese & Malaysian Cuisine

Looking for authentic Chinese food in Pune? Your search ends at Yin Yang. And trust me they served really delicious and yummy Chinese dishes. Only a few places in Pune which are too good for sushi and dumplings and this is one of them. As per Zomato, this is one of the highest rated places for eaters in Pune. Alone with Chinese, they are specialised in Japanese, Thai and Malaysian cuisines. Interior decorated with Chinese stuff with really smooth and calm music. Manager and support staff are really polite and helpful for choosing dishes. My recommendation for food 1) Teriyaki Spicy Sushi 2) Thai Spicy Dumplings 3) Thai Green Curry Rice 4) Chinese Dessert 5) Crispy Lotus Steam