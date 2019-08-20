Looking For Healthy Eating Option? Paash Is Your Answer!

Casual Dining

Cafe Paashh

Kalyani Nagar, Pune
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot E-1 & 2, Next To Orange Ivy School, Vithalrao Vandekar Road, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

One of our posh favourite Healthy vegetarian cafe located in Kalyani Nagar is perfect for dinner lunch or just tea and some desserts! They haven keto and vegan options too! We loved their spinach and zucchini ravioli and lotus stem and water chestnuts! Can’t wait to visit again!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

