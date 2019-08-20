One of our posh favourite Healthy vegetarian cafe located in Kalyani Nagar is perfect for dinner lunch or just tea and some desserts! They haven keto and vegan options too! We loved their spinach and zucchini ravioli and lotus stem and water chestnuts! Can’t wait to visit again!
Looking For Healthy Eating Option? Paash Is Your Answer!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae
