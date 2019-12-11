Looking For Rooftop Dinner With Good Music? Drop By Over The Top!

There was always something about cool Pune evenings that seem to make you want to head out, perhaps just to unwind after a hectic workday. Located in Hinjewadi, this rooftop restaurant is the best place to gorge onto some delicious food and drinks with good music being played which adds to the charm and honestly, nothing beats the pleasure of dining out in the open air. They have quite an interesting variety of drinks. Starting with the cocktails, they were so unique and well presented. We started with Karari Roti wherein the taste was good and it was quite crispy. From the appetizers we went ahead with Japanese Fried Prawns-It was crispy from outside and chewy from inside which made this dish more delicious! The California Makki Roll with Tofu, Hot Sriracha was decent enough and the presentation was the best. The Noorani Seekh Kebab was a vegan delicacy served with a dip, the taste was quite different and tasty. The Veg Noodle Roll was something I liked the most from the vegan starters. With the goodness of veggies and deliciousness of the crispy outer crust, it is a perfect snack to have before you jump to the main course. Then moving over to the mains, Chicken parmigiana and Salmon, both the dishes were flavorful and delicious. The chicken still could have been cooked better. Then finally the entire meal ended on a sweet sweet note with the desserts that were served. The food was delicious, and the slightly higher pricing was justified by the flavours and beautiful presentation! Over The Top is worth a visit for its delightful rooftop ambience along with your closed ones or buddies accompanied by a good dose of food, drinks and music!