We visited Pesto Pesto, Koregaon Park. A great option for breakfast or brunch 👍🏻 We are obsessed with their cute decor and lovely food 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 Must try their Bagels, Pizzas and yes, of course, their decadent hot chocolate. 😍😍 Must visit!
Looking For The Best Hot Chocolate In Town?����☕️��
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
