Looking For The Best Hot Chocolate In Town?����☕️��

Fast Food Restaurants

Pesto Pesto

Koregaon Park, Pune
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 373, Upper Ground Floor, Lane 7, Koregaon Park, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

We visited Pesto Pesto, Koregaon Park. A great option for breakfast or brunch 👍🏻 We are obsessed with their cute decor and lovely food 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 Must try their Bagels, Pizzas and yes, of course, their decadent hot chocolate. 😍😍 Must visit!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

