This New Coffee Shop In Koregaon Park Is Stealing Everyone’s Hearts

Pune is a hub for cafes, restaurants and bars. Especially if you live or work around areas such as Baner, Koregaon Park or Viman Nagar, you know you are spoilt for choices as you can find cafes and bars on each side of the lanes. Adding to this culture is Mumbai’s very famous cafe Love and Latte, which has recently opened in Koregaon Park and Viman Nagar.

They are located right outside Lane 5 on the main road. It’s hard to miss as the decor is bright and looks cozy. The idea behind Love And Latte is to serve their customers with lots of affection and well, love. The founder of the cafe had visited Italy and got fascinated with the quaint little cafes there. She wanted to bring the same in India and after a huge success in Mumbai, she has now stepped into the Pune market.

The cafe serves gourmet coffee and espresso drinks, with couches to lounge on while you sip. You should definitely try their special brews that are available from different parts of the world. From Ethopian to Columbian and Costa Rican, you can take your pick and get a cup of espresso or cappuccino starting at INR 95. They also have a South Indian style filter coffee at INR 110 that will surely make you feel warm and fuzzy. If you are looking for some savoury snacks then give their basil chicken sandwich a try at INR 160. They also have a vast selection of desserts, muffins, pizzas, pastas and other food items. If you have a date coming up or just looking for a cozy place to work out of, visit Love and Latte and let us know what you think!