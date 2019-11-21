Love Asian Food? Head To This Restaurant To Try Their Scrumptious Menu

I recently visited Five Fat Monks that serves delicious food. The menu over here consists of good no of options to choose from Asian Cuisine. The food was amazing and we loved it. The staff was good and had suggested us with a few good dishes. Moving over to the ambience, it is quite simple and vibrant with good background music being played. Food: Coming to the main highlight which was food. We started with the first mocktails. From amongst the mocktails, personally would suggest Guava Hit which was unique and the taste was a bit spicy but liked it. Rest of the mocktails Watermelon Blush and Lemon Grass Va Gung was decent enough. From the starters, we started with Spicy Basil Chicken - this was spicy and different in taste. Tender chunks of chicken sauteed in a well-spiced sauce with fresh veggies. Loved the taste. Veg Manchurian- This was one of my favourite dish in veg. It was nicely fried and tossed in spicy Chinese sauces. Bow Wow King Khaprao-Soft buns with a good amount of stuffings. The taste was decent enough Savoury Paneer-Good in taste and texture.Soft paneer pieces which were delicious enough. Chicken Dimsums- Delicious dim sum appetizer filled with spiced chicken stuffings stole the show on the dinner table From the main course, we tried the Zen Hen Green, Chicken Khowsey and Go Green Veg. The main course overall was good and gave an insight into the genuine tastes of different dishes. The desserts brought smiles on our face and at one point of time, we were thinking of the ingredients and the other moment we were enjoying finishing all of that. We tasted Chocolate Coffee Bomb and Fried Choco Pops. Would recommend the desserts. The service overall was good enough and the price is just average. So had a good experience and would love to visit again.