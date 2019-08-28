Love Buffets? Try Out Cafe Blu By Radisson In Hinjewadi!

Beautiful cosy and sophisticated decor for the perfect dining experience is what Cafe Blu is all about. It's not just the ambience but also the great service which makes this place a lovely experience. The spread of the buffet is quite lavish as well and you will definitely be spoilt for choice here. I visited here during the Hyderabadi Food Fest and enjoyed an excellent dinner with dishes like Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, Chicken Kheema Pav, Vegetable Salt and pepper, Fish Fingers, Chat, Assorted Salads, Chocolate and Vanilla Pastry, Sheer Kurma , Shahi Tukda , Date cake ( is definitely something I would recommend to try out) , Mango Cream Cheese, etc.