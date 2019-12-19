Dal Baati? Order From This Amazing Delivery Service!

I received my package promptly and on time. The food was very well packaged, hot and included all the components necessary to assemble the perfect dish (Ikea fans rejoice) I also got Methi Paratha along with 3 chutneys. -Baati with Chicken Dhaba: As soon as I opened the box the aroma of the chicken curry had me salivating. I opened up the Baati, crushed it and poured hot ghee on top of it. The fragrance of smokiness and the ghee utterly magical. I poured the chicken curry and chomped down desperately. The flavour was amazing. The Baati was smoky, crumbly, slightly crisp and soft. The Chicken Curry was intense, full of flavour and all of it went perfectly together. It was hearty, spicy and soul-satisfying. The fresh red chilli pickle sent along was incredible too. I'm not a huge fan of our Maharashtrian pickles, so this for me was perfect. Intense, but fresh and the fennel imparting a wonderful balance. -Methi Paratha: This was more like a stuffed paratha. So loads of methi and really tasty stuff. Filling too. The best part was the accompaniments. The green minty chutney was to die for. The pineapple pickle/chutney/ Murabba was sweet and spicy and delicious. The curd cooling everything down perfectly. It was exceptionally delicious and my wife finished everything else except the one piece I had on my plate. I don't know if there is higher praise, considering how picky she is about food. Verdict - I was super impressed. The food was excellent. It was so good in fact, I might just try out the actual Daal Baati once. It may change my mind (as I've done so many times after trying authentic or well-made stuff). I also really want to try the Laal Maas on their menu. Sounds interesting. So people in the Kothrud and the surrounding area, rejoice. Let's Baati is in town!!