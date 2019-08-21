Check Out This Store For Some Beautiful Collection Of Jewellery For All Occasions

Sudhan Jewellers have a beautiful collection of jewellery, from nose ring to bracelet to earrings and necklaces. They do all kind of piercing. The price range is from 30₹ to 50,000₹. They give 30% off on Sundays. Also, if it's your bday they give 30-40% off on MRP, you just need to show your id card. I have done my own nose piercing and always go there to buy my new nose pins. Drop by this pretty place soon!