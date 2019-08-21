Sudhan Jewellers have a beautiful collection of jewellery, from nose ring to bracelet to earrings and necklaces. They do all kind of piercing. The price range is from 30₹ to 50,000₹. They give 30% off on Sundays. Also, if it's your bday they give 30-40% off on MRP, you just need to show your id card. I have done my own nose piercing and always go there to buy my new nose pins. Drop by this pretty place soon!
Check Out This Store For Some Beautiful Collection Of Jewellery For All Occasions
