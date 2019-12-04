Drop By This Restaurant For Their Perfect Ambience & Killer Food!

Open to air ambience, widespread dining area, with an equally wide stacked up bar, amazing and innovative cocktails, tasty food and the excellent company of fellow friends. What more can one ask for? My evening, in a nutshell, was exactly like this. The evening began with a round of some innovative cocktails like: Culting Orange: A different take on a mojito. Served up in orange juice and lots of mints muddled into it. Berry Mania: A confluence of vodka with berries along with few more spirits. It's a hard-hitting delicious concoction. Fishing: vodka & strawberry infusion with raspberry jam. Vibrant in colour, amazing presentation, lovely intriguing taste. Whiskey Shikanjui: whiskey served mixed in Delhi/north style shikanji with loads of ice in a bucket-tap style container. The starters we had were, Paneer Tikka Tacos: traditional paneer tikka fusion and served in tacos makes it interesting visually but is a treat to taste buds. Rajma Chawal: oh yeah. Individual tikki's made of rice and cooked & pureed rajma served uniquely with onion rings, tastes just divine. Couldn't imagine this as a starter. But was really nice. Thai Asparagus Gyoza: stir-fried veggies with lemongrass and asparagus, served up dumpling style with an assortment of 3 dips. Amritsari Bhurji Bao: Amritsari style paneer bhurji, served in a bao, makes it for interesting setting and a visual presentation to soothe the eyes. Good on taste too. For our main course, we ordered: In-house special JD Black Dairy Dal - perfectly slow-cooked, mildly spice-infused, creamy texture, topped with loads of dairy cream, just the right thing to go with a butter roti or simple plain, steamed rice. Paneer Sirka Pyaaz - a gravy paneer dish served up with the traditional sirka pyaaz, tastes absolutely brilliant with roti and paranthas. Our meal was rounded off with their soothing and delectable tiramisu platter. What lovely way to present this tasty dessert. Nice ambience, brilliant service, and amazing food & drinks line up made this a truly memorable evening at The Cult-Terra.