Biryani Adda, a perfect place for all Biryani lovers. It has a variety of Biryani in their menu to choose from. I ordered Veg Biryani it was tempting and Lip Smacking as well. The delivery was also on time. The packaging was also good and the taste was awesome. Overall it’s a great place to get over Biryani.
Order Biryani For Lunch From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
