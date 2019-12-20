Order Biryani For Lunch From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!

Biryani Adda

Biryani Adda, a perfect place for all Biryani lovers. It has a variety of Biryani in their menu to choose from. I ordered Veg Biryani it was tempting and Lip Smacking as well. The delivery was also on time. The packaging was also good and the taste was awesome. Overall it’s a great place to get over Biryani.

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group

