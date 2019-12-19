You'll Be In 7th Heaven After Trying This Brand's Premium Chocolates

When chocolates meet luxury- it leads to utter bliss! Satiate your sweet-tooth with Luxus Chocolates, an online homegrown brand of handcrafted premium chocolates. The best part is that the chocolates are purely handcrafted and made of Belgium chocolates. Started by Kirti Kumar, who is a food and recipe developer, started this venture solely with an aim to provide luxurious chocolates to everyone at reasonable rates. Made with authentic ingredients, these chocolates are unique, tasty and come with a healthy twist too. They are the first in Pune to make edible chocolate gold bars. Priced at just INR 75 a piece, they are essentially chocolate bars that look exactly like gold bars (stock up!). Indulge guilt-free in eating the seed bite bar which is a healthy chocolate bar with chia, flax and pumpkin seeds. Similarly, you will find chocolate packets and chocolate-dipped nut packs where you will find coffee beans, almond and cranberry based chocolates, priced at just INR 150. This brand often collaborates with a lot of corporates and is also into corporate gifting. They also put up stalls at different co-working spaces. Whether you are looking for favours or mass gifting, chocolates can never go wrong. If you wish to gift chocolaty hampers, you can get them made as well. Currently they operate online and you can read about their products on their official website. For orders, DM them on their social media handles or simply call them to your co-working space.