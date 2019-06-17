The French Window Patisserie is a very pretty restaurant to end your sugar cravings. This beautiful Patisserie is at the heart of Pune Koregaon Park, right next to Malaka Spice. My top list item from this place is Macaroons. Also, this place has two pet dogs. Hence another great place in the city for all the dog lovers.
Head Over To This beautiful Patisserie At The Heart Of Koregaon Park
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
