Do Not Miss Out On Boat Safari & Kayaking When In Madu River

Madu River originates near Uragasmanhandiya in the Galle District of Sri Lanka, before widening into the Madu Ganga Lake at Balapitiya. It is especially known for Madu River safari. You can also do kayaking, motorbike ride, etc. You have to pay around INR 3,000 for the boat it is not according to per person rate. Also, you need to bargain a bit to get a good price. But the price is worth it! The view you get to see is mind blowing and soothing. And you need to give tip the guide assigned to you.