Do Not Miss Out On Boat Safari & Kayaking When In Madu River

img-gallery-featured
Other

Madu Ganga

Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka
4.7

Sri Lanka

image-map-default

    What Makes It Awesome?

    Madu River originates near Uragasmanhandiya in the Galle District of Sri Lanka, before widening into the Madu Ganga Lake at Balapitiya. It is especially known for Madu River safari. You can also do kayaking, motorbike ride, etc. You have to pay around INR 3,000 for the boat it is not according to per person rate. Also, you need to bargain a bit to get a good price. But the price is worth it! The view you get to see is mind blowing and soothing. And you need to give tip the guide assigned to you.

    How Much Did It Cost?

    ₹1,000 - ₹3,000

    Best To Go With?

    Family, Big Group, Bae

    Other

    Madu Ganga

    Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka
    4.7

    Sri Lanka

    image-map-default