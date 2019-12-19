On The Lookout For Authentic Traditional Maharashtrian Thali? Look No Further

Looking for authentic and traditional Maharashtrian Thali? Martand Malhar is very famous for Veg, Chicken, Mutton & Seafood Thali with lots of items in it. All the thalis were really delicious, spices were up to the mark and perfect, in case you want spicy food just told them your requirement. It had three sitting areas with open, family and candlelight section. Friendly and very polite staff grabs your attention at the first point only and that's really great. In particular Thali, they served different type of special authentic Maharashtrian dishes with a local touch. Seafood Thali is highly recommended from my side because it contains 3 to 4 types of fresh seafood dishes. Overall it was a very good experience, must visit this place for at least once.