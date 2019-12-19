Switched To An Ayurvedic Lifestyle? You'll Need The Copper Utensils From This Store

If you're looking to add copper utensils to your kitchen shelves, you've got to walk around the peth area. Majhisa Stores, in Tulshibaug has copper utensils and other copper and brass ware that you can add to your home.

The store has brass utensils in various forms. You can find the traditional design of 'thoka' here. They also have brass utensils that are plain as well as intricately-carved. And, steel utensils too that have an outer covering of brass or copper. Along with utensils you can also explore show pieces and antiques.



From this store you can choose to buy each and every utensil separately or as sets. Majhisa has standard sets of six pieces of plates, glasses, spoons, etc. The store also has entire dinner sets as well. This dinner set includes six wine goblets, six water glasses, six plates and quarter plates, six spoons and six forks and also two serving bowls, one serving plate and a jug - all made of copper or brass. The entire set will set you back INR 2800. If you're buying a single piece, prices start at INR 200.