From Fish Kebabs To Old Dark Mock Desserts, This Cafe Has It All!

Lounges

Makaza

Viman Nagar, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Marketcity, East Court, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Boundary Road, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

I visited Makaza a few days back and totally loved the vibe. Loud music and colourful lights make this place more beautiful. I had ordered Afgani fish kebab. It was yum. Naga paneer: It was a paneer starter and was perfectly marinated. Bulgriya chicken pie: This was a spicy chicken starter. Spicy and tasty! Paneer tikka shawarma: It was creamy, juicy and perfectly stuffed shawarma Chicken patiyala: Chicken stuffed inside omlett with a gravy around. Must try Thai curry chicken: The best Thai curry ever, goes well with plain steam rice Fish taco: It was a crispy taco, stuffed with fish and lots of cheese Old dark mock: This dessert was a chocolaty surprise

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

