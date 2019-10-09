From Fish Kebabs To Old Dark Mock Desserts, This Cafe Has It All!

I visited Makaza a few days back and totally loved the vibe. Loud music and colourful lights make this place more beautiful. I had ordered Afgani fish kebab. It was yum. Naga paneer: It was a paneer starter and was perfectly marinated. Bulgriya chicken pie: This was a spicy chicken starter. Spicy and tasty! Paneer tikka shawarma: It was creamy, juicy and perfectly stuffed shawarma Chicken patiyala: Chicken stuffed inside omlett with a gravy around. Must try Thai curry chicken: The best Thai curry ever, goes well with plain steam rice Fish taco: It was a crispy taco, stuffed with fish and lots of cheese Old dark mock: This dessert was a chocolaty surprise