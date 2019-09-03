Makaza: Heaven For Techno Heads With A Pretty Decor & Good Food

Makaza home bar and the kitchen is heaven for the ones who’re into deep house and techno! You get to see a beautiful chandelier as you enter the place, the space is huge, they’ve kept a dark theme, have loads of seating options, what i loved the most was the greenery all around the place, the airy and happening atmosphere! We were a group of 7 people and hence had a huge spread laid out in front of us, we started off by having some mocktails such as Pink Passion, The blossom and Makaza lust. Refreshing stuff! They’re really good with these. 1) Makaza dead wings : Being someone who generally doesn’t prefer wings, mazaka managed to change my take on this as the wings that they served were super delicious and spicy! The chicken taste good and it had the perfect amount of Spice in it. Recommended! 2) Stir fried chicken bao : Buns stuffed with fried chicken, veggies, sauces and spice. A great appetiser! 3) Pesto fish tikka : The fish was extremely soft, juicy and well marinated. Had some masala sprinkled onto it. Highly recommended for the Fish lovers in the house! 4) Paneer tikka : The paneer was well composed, the masala coating was great. Good stuff! 5) Exotica toss Pizza : A thin crust pizza with veggies, mushroom, olive and pepper. It was soft, tasty and had a really nice cheesy texture. 6) I love the Makaza : This one had 3 scoops of ice cream with brownie served in a bowl made up of chocolate itself. For the ones who have a tongue for Sweets! :’D