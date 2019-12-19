Put This Delivery Kitchen On Speed Dial For Every Time You Crave Yummy Food

Started over a year ago by a dear friend and a fellow food blogger, Roghandaaz is a Delivery Only Kitchen located at NIBM. Earlier they served only Pure Non-Vegetarian food but have now ventured into Vegetarian food as well and I cannot be thankful enough! I had tried the Sheer Sewai which was the only vegetarian item on the menu then and since, been waiting for them to launch a vegetarian menu for the other half of the population! The wait was completely worth it as Roghandaaz has rolled up their sleeves tight and introduced a truly wonderful vegetarian fare that is unmatched with any other restaurant food. I tried quite a bit of the menu right from starters to desserts and here's how they fared - 1. Starters - A. Mix Veg Cutlet B. Soya Shami Kebab C. Hara Bhara Kebab D. Dahi ke Sholey All the starters were utterly delicious. The cutlets had finely chopped vegetables with enough spice punch while having the Soya kebabs the soya was minced to perfection that it didn't even feel like I was eating soya. Hara Bhara Kebabs too were a delight. Dahi ke Sholey were done well, just a bit oily and dry at the ends, but the filling inside scored a hundred. 2. Mains - A. Palak Paneer B. Navratan Korma C. Shahi Paneer Kofta D. Moong ki Dal The mains blew my mind. The taste was authentic, portions could easily suffice 2 people, no spill packaging and all of them had absolutely zero errors to point out. I'll personally recommend you to try Navratan Korma and Shahi Paneer Kofta. 3. Indian Bread - A. Paneer Luchi B. Sattu ka Paratha The paneer stuffed version of Lucchi was a first for me and I'm happy I tried it! Though a bit heavy for a person with a small appetite, it goes well with the mains. Sattu Ka Paratha is a healthy alternative to all flour parathas. The bread is not your regular rotis and parathas, each carries an individual identity and taste. 4. Subz Dum Biryani - I am not even exaggerating when I say this was the best vegetarian biryani I've ever tried in Pune. The aroma could be smelled even when the box was completely shut and definitely makes your mouth water. The rice to gravy proportion was equal, which almost everyone gets wrong. Taste is not too spicy nor bland. It was balanced well and I could not stop myself from taking second or third helping! Don't miss this! 5. Desserts - A. Chukandar Ka Halwa Another first for me, Chukandar (Beetroot) Ka Halwa was something I tried or even heard, for the first time! Thick, pasty and not tooth aching sweet, it was a perfect ending to the splendid meal! Never thought I would love Beetroot so much but all thanks to Roghandaaz, I have a new favourite to add in my desserts list! Roghandaaz has always been applauded for putting their heart and soul in the food they cook and that has got them to be everyone's go-to place to order a good meal.