Make Your Own Wok: Have A Wholesome Meal For Just INR 149 At This Eatery

Broke foodies, don't worry if you are low on cash and craving for amazing food. The Purple Wok Co in Viman Nagar will come for your rescue. One of the most interesting things about this place is that you get to create your own wok. You get to choose from a variety of rice & noodles, meats, veggies, sauces, wok sizes and garnishing and create an ultimate platter. Not only it is wholesome but also super reasonable. Starting at INR 149 plus taxes, you can gorge on authentic cuisine. We are impressed with the variety of sauces they have. If you are a spice lover, then the BBQ sauce is for you. We also loved the carb-free rice with teriyaki sauce and chicken. To make health freaks happier, they even have zoodles and caroodles, which are basically noodles made of carrot or zucchini. If you are looking to treat your friends, we feel that's a good option. Also, we suggest you pair up these spicy woks with chillers and shakes. From fruit coolers to chocolate shakes with whipped cream, their beverage game is strong as well. Go, check-out this eatery for a fulfilling wok affair.