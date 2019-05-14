This Cafe With Pocket-Friendly Rates Has Some Insanely Large Portioned Food!

The Laughing B is located on Bund Garden Road. It was revamped into a Cafe from a Pan Asian diner. They have also changed their menu into a pocket-friendly one, which has some classic items, fusion food & a section of large portioned food called the Mammoth Menu. Mammoth Menu aims to become a sharing platter for groups of people. They are also looking at making the Mammoth food eating into a fun activity by turning it into a challenge. If you are able to finish it in a specific time, then it is free for you. It comes in both veg and non-veg versions. - 1 Momo Mountain (5 mins) - 1 Burger tower (5 mins) - 1 Giant freakshake (3 mins) - 1 Bowl of Chili garlic noodles (5 mins)