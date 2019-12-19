Eat A Romantic Meal With Your S.O. At This Space That's Best Fit For A Candle-Lit Dinner

Looking for a quiet date night? Pune has a lot to offer when it comes to nightlife. From happening pubs to beautifully lit up restaurants, you’ll find a great mix of both. Behind Balewadi High Street is Manali Restaurant, which is best for a quiet date night or just to catch up with old, lost friends. This open restaurant is a hidden gem as not a lot of people know about it but once visited, we are sure you will love the vibe.

Upon entering you will see a big open space with tables and chairs spread around. We would recommend visiting this place after sundown as the lighting inside is great. The restaurant serves a mix of cuisines such as Chinese, North Indian, Continental and Sizzlers. You should definitely try their lamb delicacies as the meat is succulent and fresh. They also have a great seafood selection. You should definitely try out their pomfret Mangalorean Curry for INR 600. If you are into biryani, you should definitely give their dum pukth ghost biryani (INR 470) a try. The rice and the meat complement each other very well. You can also go for their Thai curry and Chinese dishes as they are also mouth-watering.

The service is pretty quick and the staff is very friendly. You will not have a problem in finding space and they also make special arrangements for private parties. If you are looking for a quiet dinner spot in this bustling city, then Manali Restaurant might be the perfect fit for you.