With Yum Indo Chinese Food To Pretty Decor, This Resto Bar Is Worth Every Penny!

Situated among the restaurants on Balewadi High Street, Manali resto bar stands out with its wooden interiors, giving you a feel of Manali. It is a huge sprawling area with parking inside. You can spot various sections like the family section, buffet section, semi-rooftop section, and a long bar. The food, drinks, and ambience are actually worth the prices on the menu. The drinks are pretty great. The food menu features a variety of food ranging from Indo-Chinese to malvani and Punjabi. I loved the seafood menu here. The Surmai rava fry and fish curry are to die for! The dessert menu features some popular dishes like the sizzling brownie and gulab jamun. Overall, it acts as a family-friendly place and one to hang out with friends as well.