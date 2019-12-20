This UK Brand At SGS Mall Is Your Ultimate Family Shopping Destination!

Looking for a one-stop destination for some family shopping? Well, Marks and Spencer’s at SGS Mall will solve this problem! This famous UK brand has been taking all our hearts away for years now. In Pune, there are a lot of outlets of Marks and Spencers but the one in SGS has the biggest collection. While the ladies can shop dresses, formal wear, beauty products and lingerie, men can shop for their shirts, shorts, t-shirts and trousers. Not just that, you can also pick up some cute outfits for your littlest ones.

When it comes to women’s wear we are absolutely in love with M&S’s linen collection. They have a great collection of trousers and dresses starting at INR 1200 that are perfect for work wear and even during the summers. They also have a good collection of denims that are available in all shapes and sizes starting at INR 1200. These denims are super comfortable and stretchable so you won’t have any problem walking or dancing around. For men’s their collection of Chinese collared shirts starting at INR 1200 and t-shirts at INR 800 are our favourites. You get to pick from a palate of bold colours that you usually don’t see at any men’s apparel stores.