Martand Malhar Has Some Amazing Maharashtrian Thalis, Check It Out Now!

The competition for traditional Maharashtrian thalis is fierce, but Martand malhar takes your tastebuds on a ride with some lip smacking food. The chicken thali Priced at rs.330, this thali comes with unlimited rassa, roti and rice, with options for bhakri and biriyani rice as well. The keema chicken curry and the rassa are delicious and solkadhi is prepared in-house giving it a much needed and well rounded look. The veg thali With so many dishes to offer, the veg thali doesn't leave the vegetarian disappointed. The thali comes equipped with pithla, wangi, dal, paneer sabzi, mix veg and raita papad. There is a small serving of gulab jamun and solkadhi as well. Just like it's counterpart, this thali also promises unlimited roti/bhakri and rice. This place is a must visit and doesn't leave your stomach with much to complain!