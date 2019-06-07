Martand Malhar: A Great Place To Satiate Your Non-Veg Cravings

Had a chance to visit Martand Malhar with few of my friends. The place is very spacious and family friendly. It's clean and the hygiene is well maintained. The staff is very polite and well instructed and the service is also quick. I had the chicken masala papad, I never perceived or tried the combination of masala papad and chicken but when I tried here, it turned out to be the best experience of the combination. It was appetizing. The chicken dry fry was super delicious. The chicken was juicy and very well cooked. The Chicken Kharda was again a very Delectable cuisine which I got to try here. The quality of juice was not compromised, it was fresh and well cooked. The veg thali was scrumptious, it had Bharlee Vanga, Pitla Vaati, Paneer Masala, Jeera Rice, Daal Tadka, Roti, Dahi Kanda, Solkadi and Sweet. Everything was very well cooked. I usually prefer non-veg over veg, but I can replace my non-veg thali with this veg thali any day. The mutton thali and Chicken thali were Delectable. The chicken and the mutton was very juicy and flavoursome. The quantity was very good. Each and every item was well prepared and added the perfect flavours. My friends ordered Surmai Tandoor, Surmai Tava, Prawns Garlic and Bombil Rava. Though I didn't taste it they looked very delicious. For deserts, we had gulab jamun with ice cream. It was the perfect end to the meal. The overall experience was very good, the food is little on the spicier side, but the flavours are very well added. I would recommend you to visit this place once if you are in the PCMC area.