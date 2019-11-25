Karate, Judo, Or Taekwondo: Learn At These Martial Arts Classes In Pune

Situated in Kalyani Nagar, this academy stands out for its brilliance in the art of capoeira, which is essentially Brazilian martial arts. Experience this art by first booking a free trial and then join full-time, if it appeals to you. The classes start by introducing you to the basic form of capoeira and moves forward to more complex variations depending on your progress. All you have to do is show up for the class with a towel and a bottle of water.