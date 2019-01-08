Need some retail therapy but don’t want to step out? Sit in the comfort of your home and shop for clothes that you can fit into. These websites have a range of options: right from jeans, pants, blouses and dresses to ethnic wear and even lingerie.
Expecting Moms, Sit Comfortably At Home & Order Maternity Clothes Online
Myntra
Look cute in dresses through the months leading to the delivery. The site has a range of dresses in various styles from brands like Oxolloxo, Mine4Nine, Asai and more. The price range starts at INR 700. They have everything from A-line midis, skater dresses to shift and empire dresses among others.
FirstCry
The brand is ideal for moms-to-be, new moms and babies. So you’ve got a range of options from t-shirts and tops to ethnic wear, lingerie, sleepwear, dresses, skirts and even special footwear. They have a host of other things that you might need through your pregnancy too.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Jabong
The site has a lot more options and has everything from kurtas, kurta sets to maxi and short dresses that moms-to-be can wear. There are a host of different brands to choose from and the price range starts at INR 600. So relax at home, and get shopping!
- Upwards: ₹ 200
H&M
International brand H&M is where you can shop if you love the comfort of blue jeans and fast fashion. They have a range of shirt blouses, apt to wear to work, maternity jeans, nursing bras, joggers, nursing dresses and a lot more. The price range starts at INR 1400, but you get the H7M quality you love and trendy styles too.
Fab India
Confused about what to wear for an Indian event? Shop from Fab India for silk anarkali kurtas, kalamkari pants, printed cotton tops and dresses. Their collection is minimal, but if you really need to wear ethnic, it’s ideal to buy off their site. Their price range starts at INR I,500 and can go up to INR 3,000 and more for silk kurtas.
