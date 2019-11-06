I wish I could wear something and be comfortable in it all day. But Aprajita Toor, who has her own shoe label by the same name, has inspired me to wear maxi dresses. I mean, look at how comfortable and easy this whole outfit is.
Dress Easy-Breazy In A Maxi Like Aprajita
Chequered A-Line Flare Blue Maxi Dress
This flare blue maxi dress seems worth its price, especially if it's going to keep me comfortable all day. I love the chequered print because it gives it a casual, cool and easy look. And, an A-line fit is a classic that you can never go wrong with.
Metallic Broad Belt Slides
Pairing the dress with these slides is a great idea. It adds to the casual look, while still keeping it a bit glam. If I had to step out for lunch with my girlfriends, this would totally be part of my outfit.
Pearl & Zari Crochet Danglers
I absolutely love this pair. And, it's a big plus that they pair well with the outfit. These zari crochet earrings are unique and so dainty that I just have to buy this pair.
