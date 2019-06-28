Revamp Your Wardrobe With Clothing From This Boutique In Kothrud

Ladies, if you have been looking forward to revamp your wardrobe, look no further. We found Mayra Designer Boutique in Kothrud that has you covered for all your clothing needs. The store has a large variety of ethnic, casual, formal and many other styles starting from INR 350.

From everyday wear to party specific, this store has a large collection of kurtis. You will find a number of them in plain, pastel and bold colours. There are also kurtis in various prints as well as patterns. They also have a few kurtis that have embroidery on them. The prices for these kurtis start at INR 600. You can get basic customisation done from here too.

The store does a number of jazzy, simple as well as elegant lehengas starting at INR 2500. You can either provide them with the material and get it stitched or you can select from their readymade lot.

From dresses to wear for club hopping or simply to slay at work, this place has all kinds of them. There are a few pieces in cocktail dresses which are bound to turn all heads to you. They also have a few dresses with sequins. There are also dress that you could wear to work and even a few pieces that could be worn for a brunch. The prices for one pieces starts at INR 1000.

At this boutique, you will find a number of tops starting at INR 350. There are a few basic ones which start at the given price and they are good as everyday wear. You can also find a number of them which have prints, fringes, laces and various designs on them. You can also score a few shirts from here.

The store has a good collection of palazzos, leggings, skirts, jeggings and other bottom wear. You can get a nice tulip skirt over here that can be paired with a shirt. They also have a number of short and long skirts available with them. The prices for these skirts starts at INR 500.

