Redecorating Your Home? This Artefact Store Is Decor Goals

Shankar Sheth Road is the new destination for home furnishing places and we found one stylish store that where you will find all kinds of exquisite handicrafts and home decor accessories. Pay a visit to Mayur Artifacts the next time you are tempted to decorate. Heard about concept art pieces? This store has modern artefacts that are based on different cultures and concept pieces. If you love collecting artsy stuff, there is no dearth of them here. From porcelain to ceramic, check out the animal figurines. Other than that there are other figurines too. Do you agree indoor plants, real or artificial add grandeur to your house? They have a dedicated section of beautiful plants and flowers which will add instant appeal to your living room or any other space. You will find beautiful mini trees, shrubs, plants and pots in different shapes and sizes. From cacti to poinsettias, you will find them all. You can also get beautiful planters and stone artefacts for your mini garden. From quirky vases to 3-D design decor item, you will love the elegant pieces. We loved the vintage Buddha piece as well as the gramophones. The range for items start at starts at INR 1,200 and goes up depending on the designs. Drop by the place to know more. Picture Credits: Official Website