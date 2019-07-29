Try Your Hand At Pottery & Find Beautiful Customised Pieces At This Studio In Undri

There is a pottery studio in Undri and it is all about handcrafted pots, bowls, and other kitchenware products. They also conduct workshops and classes where they teach you the art. M.C Potteries, heaven for customised clay crockeries, kitchenware, home decor and more. The brainchild of Naresh Kesharwani, a gold medallist from BHU in fine arts, this studio was initially a crockery and kitchenware supplier to 5-star hotels and all major places. Kesharwani then started a niche studio where you will find pieces such as plates, bowls, tea sets, trays, and other home decor items. Starting at INR 400, you will find beautiful bowls that come in beautiful hues and are made with different methods of this art. Other interesting items include a compact wash basin and other kitchen fittings. Make your tea time even more interesting by serving tea in these beautiful clay cups and mugs. The kettles are elegant and you can get a complete set customised. Love gardening? Beautify your garden with these clay hanging lanterns. If you drop by the studio, you may not see a lot of items as they work on customised orders. However, you will find basic crockery and can also learn to make it too. The best thing about these products is that they are eco-friendly and without harmful substances. They also conduct workshops for those who want to learn the tips and tricks of pottery. The duration is normally for 2-3 days where they stick to one particular method with its fees starting at INR 1000 per day. If you want to seriously pursue a course, enroll for their classes where you will be taught about the art from a scratch. They are flexible with their timings and can chalk out the class plan according to your preferred timings. Drop by and get your hands dirty only to create a marvellous piece.