Meal In A Bowl: Order Away Yum Rice Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen!

Not feeling like cooking? Just order for THE GOOD BOWL They serve meal in a bowl. Which is sufficient to make your tummy full and stop your cravings. I had ordered, Chicken tikki rice bowl- It was a rice bowl, served with small little chicken tikkis and an omelette. I liked the taste of tikkis as they were really soft and juicy. Rice was perfectly cooked and it goes well with the omelette Malai chicken tikka rice bowl- It was with rice, topped with creamy malai chicken tikka and veggies