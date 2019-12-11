Sometimes all you need is a bowl full of comfort food. The bowl can comprise different types of rich such as herbed rice, steamed rice, jeera rice or biryani rice along with a choice of the main curry. The Indian bowls can have mains like rajma, chole, paneer tikka, butter chicken, dal makhani or even dhaba dal tadka while the exotic bowls consist of pastas, noodles, wok rice and various continental staples. Ditch that elaborate platter and dig into a bowl of ultimate goodness by dialling up or visiting these 'bowl meal' places.
Get Bowled Over: Dig Into A Meal In A Bowl For A Light Lunch
The Good Bowl
The Good Bowl is a delivery-only portal that is known for its amazing fusion bowls. With loads of rich Mughlai gravy, these bowls are perfect when in the mood for something yummy after a tiring day. We are in love with their chicken meatball Mughlai gravy with omelette. You can also enjoy Indian, pasta and biryani bowls starting at INR 180 only.
- Upwards: ₹ 109
Pune Bowl Company
Rich, creamy and absolutely delicious, Pune Bowl Company is simply the best for bowl meals. We tried the butter chicken bowl, chole bowl and dhaba-style dal tadka bowl and all three were simply authentic and absolutely delicious. Under INR 200, you can enjoy a fulfilling Indian, continental or Chinese meal. Instead of ordering, you can also visit the place in either Pimple Nilakh or NIBM and enjoy their a-la-carte menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Bowl Eat Up
If you are staying in or around Model colony, order your dose of comfort food from Bowl Eat Up. Starting at just INR 119, enjoy their veg as well as non veg tikka bowls and pair them up with thick shakes. If you love paneer, try their malai paneer rice bowl which is creamy and delicious. You will also love the Kerala egg roast with herbed rice.
Bowl De
Bowl De in Kothrud and Pimple Saudagar has an option of DIY desi as well as exotic bowls. Design your meals and indulge in authentic goodness of their signature specialties. Starting at just INR 99, try their dum aloo bowl and kadhi chawal bowl with an add-on of papad, raita and much more. Their Asian and pasta bowls are yummy too. We recommend their brown noodles with shredded chicken and veggies.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
The Bowl - East Asian
Love Eat Asian food? Try the Bibimbap bowls, which is an authentic Korean dish with sticky rice and veggies, chicken or pork from The Bowl - East Asian, which exclusively has meal bowls from different regions of the continent starting at INR 225. Some of the must-try options include Singaporean Hainanese chicken rice, Indonesian nasi goreng and broth bowl, Thai curry bowls, Cantonese black bean bowl and many more.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Grab A Bowl
Situated in Viman Nagar and Kharadi, Grab A Bowl is a delivery-only portal that has an elaborate menu of Indian, Asian, and Italian bowls. From fettuccini to khichdi, these bowls are absolutely yummy and authentic. We highly recommend their signature flatbreads and hot Indian bowls if you are looking for something fulfilling. The prices start at INR 125 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
One O Eight Cafe
One O Eight in Koregaon Park may be an all-vegetarian cafe, but what they lack in meat they certainly make up for in flavour. Breakfast bowls, eggs, veg preparations, and sides are available all-day; as are their delicious range of fresh cold-pressed juices and fresh-brewed coffees at around INR 1000 for two. Their breakfast bowls are gluten free, vegan and sugar-free. From all the 7 delicious options that they have, we personally love the 'chocolate pb smoothie bowl' and 'pink passion smoothie bowl'.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Purple Wok & Co.
If you're low on cash and craving some good food, Purple Wok & Co. in Viman Nagar will rescue you. Known for serving one of the most authentic and yummy woks with the ‘make-your-own-wok’ option, their bowl meals are also worth every praise. They have so many choices in both veg and non-veg, you will want to have all of them. For the veggie lovers, we suggest the 'veg hunan zucchini' or 'paneer sweet chilli carrot noodle bowl', 'chicken kung pao', 'chicken soya garlic' and 'chicken black bean rice bowl' are a must-try for the chicken lovers. Their prawn bowls like their 'prawns spicy schezwan rice bowl' will make you fall in love with it.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chafa Cafe & Studios
Tucked inside the leafy lane 5 of Koregaon Park is Chafa Cafe & Studio, an eatery in town which is amalgamating the two good things of life, food and health. Chafa is the kind of health cafe that will lift up your mood no matter what. A meal costing INR 1000 for two people, they will offer you with smoothie bowls and buddha bowls. We suggest you to have the 'tangy matcha moringa bowl'. In the buddha bowls, have the 'Arabic bowl', which will fill you up and also won't make you cheat on your diet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Santé Spa Cuisine
Sante Spa Cuisine's unique selling point is that they make healthy eating an exciting choice. Their food is cooked perfectly and are rich in flavours, making them simply delish. The decor of the place resonates with the philosophy of the restaurant with greenery all around, plus they use wooden cutlery. Equally healthy are their food bowls. They have options of vegan and gluten free food bowls and we recommend you to have 'tofu ratatouille bowl', the 'vegan raw buddha bowl' and for the desi palate, the 'rajma chawal bowl' where a meal for two can cost around INR 1300.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
