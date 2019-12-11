Get Bowled Over: Dig Into A Meal In A Bowl For A Light Lunch

If you're low on cash and craving some good food, Purple Wok & Co. in Viman Nagar will rescue you. Known for serving one of the most authentic and yummy woks with the ‘make-your-own-wok’ option, their bowl meals are also worth every praise. They have so many choices in both veg and non-veg, you will want to have all of them. For the veggie lovers, we suggest the 'veg hunan zucchini' or 'paneer sweet chilli carrot noodle bowl', 'chicken kung pao', 'chicken soya garlic' and 'chicken black bean rice bowl' are a must-try for the chicken lovers. Their prawn bowls like their 'prawns spicy schezwan rice bowl' will make you fall in love with it.