Healthy Much? Order Yum Chicken Steak From This Delivery Kitchen Now!

Steak House (Wadgaon Sheri) - Delivery Kitchen! I ordered, Stuffed chicken steak The chicken was stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. It was superb. The steak was served along with herb rice, sauteed veggies, mash potatoes and a sauce that needs to be poured on the steak. That creamy potato mash made my day. I love potato mash and veggies are definitely my favorites. It was truly a meal that made me satisfied and happy at the same time. Surely try them, they deliver in viman Nagar, koregaon park, kalyani Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri and nearby areas.