Steak House (Wadgaon Sheri) - Delivery Kitchen! I ordered, Stuffed chicken steak The chicken was stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. It was superb. The steak was served along with herb rice, sauteed veggies, mash potatoes and a sauce that needs to be poured on the steak. That creamy potato mash made my day. I love potato mash and veggies are definitely my favorites. It was truly a meal that made me satisfied and happy at the same time. Surely try them, they deliver in viman Nagar, koregaon park, kalyani Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri and nearby areas.
Healthy Much? Order Yum Chicken Steak From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family
