Lamb And Chicken Cravings? Head To Culture For Amazing Meaty Delicacies

Culture in Pune have some amazing cocktails and tasty food. What I love here the most is "lamb chops" and "chicken kheema with Pita bread" and I can certainly tell u it isn't frozen minced meat, it's fresh from the butcher house! If you are a cosmopolitan lover do try their cotton candy Cosmo you will be thrilled how good it actually tastes. I also want to say their engagement with the guests is amazing, the girl who took order seems to be the owner or someone similar to that was just pro at suggestions. Hands down 5/5 from me.