Gentlemen, We Found An Exclusive Men's Boutique For You

In a city where there is no dearth of women's boutiques, El-Senor, on Apte road is a one-stop destination for men to fulfill all their fashion demands at not-so-expensive prices. Specialising in wedding couture for men, they stitch shervanis, jackets, suits etc starting from INR 3500. You can also choose your own fabric which starts at INR 900.

We recommend you check out their jackets which were stitched in different kinds of fabrics such as cotton, jute, linen, silk, brocade, suede etc. You will not find any ready-made garments as the boutique is strictly into customisation. So if you are next in line or the groom's brother, get the suit of your dreams stitched at this place.

It is not just the wedding couture that they deal in. You can also find a variety of plain as well as printed fabrics which you can turn into formal-wear, office-wear or even simple party-wear. While the tailoring and styling game is on point, the appearance of the boutique is appealing as well.